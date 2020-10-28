OVER THE COLES: All Illinois pesticide training, testing moves online

URBANA — All University of Illinois Extension’s Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP) training and testing will be completed online through spring 2021. The change protects the health of attendees, staff, and communities where testing has been held, says Michelle Wiesbrook, Illinois Extension specialist.

Several options are available to replace in-person testing and training.

Training

"Online, asynchronous training courses allow participates to complete the training on their own schedule and at their own pace," Wiesbrook says. "The courses, taught by PSEP specialists, are engaging and provide exam-preparation questions throughout."

Participants who prefer may purchase printed self-study training publications for each license category at Pubs Plus. Workbooks align with the manuals and provide sample questions.

Testing

An estimated 15,000 to 20,000 certification exams will be administered by the Illinois Department of Agriculture during 2021. The majority of those tests will be administered online using a commercial proctoring service. Participants must complete the online test in the allotted time, similar to in-person testing.