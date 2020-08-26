OVER THE COLES: Conservation virtual workshop provides best practices for landowners and managers

URBANA — Landowners and managers can learn the latest in conservation practices at the third annual Southern Illinois Conservation Workshop. This year, all the sessions are presented online at no cost.
"This workshop brings together professionals with expertise on different aspects of landowner conservation to offer an opportunity for local land managers and landowners to learn, make connections, and ask questions," says Erin Garrett, University of Illinois Extension energy and environment educator. "Although focused in Southern Illinois, much of the information has application to all areas of Illinois and nearby states."
The conference runs from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 21-25. Online registration is required for this free online webinar series. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, contact Brenda Hileman hileman@illinois.edu. Early requests are encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet the requested accommodation. For questions about the workshop, contact Erin Garrett emedvecz@illinois.edu or Chris Evans cwevans@illinois.edu.
Here is a review of the offerings:
- Monday, September 21, 2 p.m.; KEYNOTE: Traces on the Land: The Importance of Managing Cultural Resources on Private Property
Presented by Mary McCorvie and Heather Carey, Shawnee National Forest.
People have used, interacted with, and influenced the natural resources present on the landscape for thousands of years. What they left behind allows numerous opportunities for studying both human behavior and conditions of the natural world. The management, preservation, and protection of cultural resources is a worthwhile endeavor with lasting benefits.
- Monday, September 21, 3 p.m. ; Conservation Strategies for Karst and Cave Resources in Illinois
Presented by Bob Weck, Southwestern Illinois College.
The karst landscapes of southern Illinois contain hundreds of caves and some globally rare species. This presentation will provide an introduction to karst and cave ecosystems in Illinois and describe recommendations for landowners and managers to help preserve these unique resources.
- Tuesday, September 22, 2 p.m.; Lessons from the Red Oak Rain Garden
Presented by Eliana Brown, Illinois Indiana Sea Grant and University of Illinois Extension.
The Red Oak Rain Garden is a 10,000 sq. ft landscape installation on the University of Illinois campus that soaks up stormwater and supports pollinators. This talk focuses on the experience of designing and building it with lessons that you can apply to your own project.
- Tuesday, September 22, 3 p.m. ; Stream Restoration in Southern Illinois – Structural Alternatives
Presented by David Webber, Natural Resources Conservation Service.
This presentation will address how streams behave, common problems in Southern Illinois streams, and structural alternatives for streambank and streambed restoration.
- Wednesday, September 23, 2 p.m. | Wildlife Benefits of Native Shrubs
Presented by Kevin Rohling, University of Illinois Extension Forestry.
Native shrubs provide resources that have significant benefits to native insects and wildlife. This presentation will discuss a number of desirable native shrubs, including information about their characteristics and site preferences and their value to native insects and wildlife. Many unique species make use of native shrubs and several of these will be highlighted in the presentation. This talk advocates for increasing the use of native shrubs in conservation efforts and reducing or eliminating non-native invasive shrubs and other plants that provide little to no wildlife value.
- Wednesday, September 23 | 3 PM | What’s That Plant? Identifying the Plants You See Daily
Presented by Austin Little, University of Illinois Extension.
While native plants are highly promoted for natural landscaping, there are plenty of other common herbaceous plants of value that can be found in the wide range of Illinois landscape. This talk will look into the identification and uses of the more commonplace native and non-native plants found in the landscape.
- Thursday, September 24, 2 p.m.; Herbicide Sprayers and Best Practices 101
Presented by Nick Seaton, River to River Cooperative Weed Management Area.
This talk will provide listeners with an overview of the various herbicide applications and sprayers that are currently available. Topics to be covered include safety, pros and cons of sprayer types and best practices while applying herbicides. Listeners will gain a better understanding of the ways that invasive species can be safely managed at home and while volunteering.
- Thursday, September 24, 3 p.m., 2020 International Year of Plant Health: Protecting Plants, Protecting People
Presented by Tricia Bethke, The Morton Arboretum.
In Illinois, we have over 40 known forest pests, the loss of crops and reduction in biodiversity affects the air we breathe, and the food we eat. Changes to our climate and human activities have created new opportunities for pests to thrive, altered our natural resources and agricultural systems. Learn more about ways to keep our plants healthy while protecting our environment, how to identify potential forest pest threats in Illinois, and ways you can strengthen and enrich your community through plant monitoring and reporting.
- Friday, September 25, 2 p.m., Wildlife Nest Boxes
Presented by Peggy Doty, University of Illinois Extension
Due to habitat loss and/or invasive species, many native wildlife species struggle to find a place to shelter and raise young. You can supplement a habitat for anyone from insects, birds, mammals and other wildlife if you know what they are looking for in a home. Learn what it takes to create prime real estate.
- Friday, September 25, 3 p.m., TBD
