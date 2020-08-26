OVER THE COLES: Conservation virtual workshop provides best practices for landowners and managers

Native shrubs provide resources that have significant benefits to native insects and wildlife. This presentation will discuss a number of desirable native shrubs, including information about their characteristics and site preferences and their value to native insects and wildlife. Many unique species make use of native shrubs and several of these will be highlighted in the presentation. This talk advocates for increasing the use of native shrubs in conservation efforts and reducing or eliminating non-native invasive shrubs and other plants that provide little to no wildlife value.