OVER THE COLES: Corn and other crops are not adapted to benefit from elevated carbon dioxide levels

The literature review, published in Plant, Cell & Environment, was supported by Water Efficient Sorghum Technologies (WEST), a research project that aimed to develop bioenergy crops that produce more biomass with less water, with funding from the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E).

The team assembled a dataset of photosynthesis measurements from 49 C4 species, including the crops that could reveal photosynthetic limitations. The consistent pattern that emerged was that at low CO2 — well below what plants would have experienced before the industrial revolution — C4 photosynthesis was limited by the activity of the enzyme that fixes CO2. However, at today's CO2 levels, C4 photosynthesis was limited by the capacity to provide the three-carbon molecule that accepts the fourth CO2.

"This finding is analogous to a car assembly line where the supply of engines is outpacing the supply of chassis to accept them," said co-author Stephen Long, the Stanley O. Ikenberry Chair Professor of Plant Biology and Crop Sciences. "We need to engineer these plants to better balance their resources in one or both of two-ways."

First, the authors suggest that C4 crops need to cut back on the amount of the enzyme used to fix CO2 and re-invest the saved resources into making more of the CO2 acceptor molecule.