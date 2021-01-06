OVER THE COLES: CropFlix takes annual crop management conference online with binge-worthy content

URBANA — The University of Illinois 2021 Crop Management Conference has gone virtual with CropFlix providing binge-worthy online sessions with valuable updates for Midwestern corn and soybean producers.

CropFlix participants can pick and choose from prerecorded programs and watch on demand for the entire month of February using the university’s Learn @ Illinois Extension online platform. The annual conference’s new virtual format has doubled the number of presenters, says program coordinator and presenter Chelsea Harbach.

“There's a little bit of everything in here, we will have a nice range of updates, information and recommendations,” says Harbach, an Extension Commercial Agriculture Educator. “There's research reports, recommendations for best practices and the state climatologist is reviewing regional climates and providing future weather projections."

New this year are presentations on grain bin safety, soil phosphorus management and more. Participants will also have access to two live virtual townhall events to engage with presenters.