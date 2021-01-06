OVER THE COLES: CropFlix takes annual crop management conference online with binge-worthy content

URBANA — The University of Illinois 2021 Crop Management Conference has gone virtual with CropFlix providing binge-worthy online sessions with valuable updates for Midwestern corn and soybean producers.
CropFlix participants can pick and choose from prerecorded programs and watch on demand for the entire month of February using the university’s Learn @ Illinois Extension online platform. The annual conference’s new virtual format has doubled the number of presenters, says program coordinator and presenter Chelsea Harbach.
“There's a little bit of everything in here, we will have a nice range of updates, information and recommendations,” says Harbach, an Extension Commercial Agriculture Educator. “There's research reports, recommendations for best practices and the state climatologist is reviewing regional climates and providing future weather projections."
New this year are presentations on grain bin safety, soil phosphorus management and more. Participants will also have access to two live virtual townhall events to engage with presenters.
“Since all the presentations are prerecorded and people are watching them on demand we wanted to make sure there was a way they could still contact the experts,” Harbach says. “After they watch the sessions, participants will be able to ask their burning questions and generate new discussions.”
Topics include Weather Review & Outlook for Northern, Central and Southern Illinois, Exploring the Cause of Injury or Death in Grain Entrapment, Engulfment, and Extrication, Tile Drainage and Nutrient Loss, Cover Crops and Insect Management, Corn and Soybean Economics, Myths and Best Practices for Phosphorous Management, Western and Northern Corn Rootworm in Illinois and more.
The program costs $50 and participants will have access to the materials for the entire month. More than 10 certified crop advisor continuing education units are available.
For more information or to register, visit go.illinois.edu/CropFlix.
University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, please contact Chelsea Harbach at smithma@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for the requested accommodation.
Emily Steele is the Media Communications Coordinator for Illinois Extension