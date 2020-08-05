OVER THE COLES: Do you really know what's in your cornfields?

Take, for example, tar spot caused by the fungal pathogen Phyllochora maydis: this disease appeared in the United States in 2015, and 2018 saw disease on an epidemic proportion throughout much of Illinois. Researchers raced to determine if the pathogen could overwinter in the north central region of the United States. Scientists across the Midwest have confirmed that P. maydis can overwinter in corn debris. So if you have a field with a history of tar spot and the year has been conducive to disease development, you will likely want to plan on a fungicide spray.

One of the most economically and ecologically friendly methods to manage disease in field crops is to plant disease-resistant varieties. As such, you likely have some resistance to various plant diseases already present in your cornfield. If you are uncertain, you can use the internet to find disease ratings for your hybrids or talk to your seed dealer for that information.