OVER THE COLES: Don’t lose your crabapple and apple foliage

URBANA — Our Master Gardener help desk gets emails mid-summer when apple trees drop many of their leaves, except for the outer 12 inches or so. The same thing can happen to our ornamental flowering crabapples.

In both cases, the cause is the same – a fungal disease that infects the foliage and fruits. What is sad is by the time they see or report an issue, it is way too late to address the problem.

When does it happen?

That sneaky foliar fungal disease is out there right now, waiting for the right weather conditions and stage of development of our crabapples and apples. When it comes to apple scab, preventing the infection and spread is up to us, the gardeners.

Spray treatments need to start when the apple and crab buds are just swelling, and we can see the very tiniest amount of green tissue showing. Protection is the name of game with this disease.

How long will I have to treat apple scab?

As long as the cool, moist to wet weather is with us, we need to keep up the preventative measures. The infection comes from overwintering spores in last year’s leaves still on the ground.