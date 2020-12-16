OVER THE COLES: Drones and AI detect soybean maturity with high accuracy

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Let's say we want to collect images every three days, but one day, there are clouds or it's raining, so we cannot. In the end, when you get the data from different years or different locations, they will all look different in terms of the number of images and the intervals and so on,” Trevisan says. “The main innovation we developed is how we can account for whatever we are able to collect. Our model performs well independent of how often the data was collected.”

Trevisan used a type of artificial intelligence called deep convolutional neural networks. He says CNNs are similar to the way human brains learn to interpret components of images – color, shape, texture – from our eyes.

“CNNs detect slight variations in color in addition to shapes, borders, and texture. For what we were trying to do, color was the most important thing,” Trevisan says. “But the advantage of the artificial intelligence models we used is that it would be quite straightforward to use the same model to predict another trait, such as yield or lodging. So now that we have these models set up, it should be much easier for people to use the same architecture and the same strategy to do many more things.”

Martin says commercial breeding companies are clamoring for these capabilities.