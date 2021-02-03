OVER THE COLES: Dudley Smith Farm Winter Meeting integrates animal, crop research into production advice

URBANA — Dudley Smith, Jr. recognized the economic challenges facing agriculture in Illinois and its impact on rural communities. On his Christian County farm, he championed the adoption of technological advances which advanced stewardship and sustainability of agricultural practices.

Smith gave the farm and a substantial endowment to University of Illinois College of Agricultural, Consumer, and Environmental Sciences in 1993, and the transformative research on agricultural practices continues. That research will be highlighted in the Dudley Smith Farm Winter Meeting, beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Animal and crop sciences experts are featured during the daylong virtual conference. Continuing education units have been approved for certified crop advisors. Learn more and register by Friday, Feb. 5 at go.illinois.edu/DSFWinter2021.

Ashley Belle, University of Illinois Extension energy and environmental stewardship educator, will welcome virtual guests and introduce Daniel Shike, Illinois animal sciences associate professor, for a discussion on integrating cover crops in grain and beef cattle operations toward soil-livestock synergies.