OVER THE COLES: Emergence of downy mildew threatens Illinois basil crop

URBANA — The presence of basil downy mildew in northeast and east-central Illinois is raising concern for commercial and home growers as temperatures begin to cool.

“Illinois has become one of the leading basil producers in the country,” says Travis E. Cleveland, University of Illinois Extension crop science specialist. “With 600 acres in production, valued between $10,000 and $20,000 per acre, there’s a lot at stake.”

Basil downy mildew disease symptoms first appear as yellow areas on the tops of leaves. The undersides of leaves are covered with spores and dirt. Under magnification, the leaves appear to be covered in grey fuzz.

Basil downy mildew is caused by Peronospora belbahri, a fungal-like oomycete. The spores travel large distances by wind, and a few spores can quickly lead to a huge infestation.

The mildew flourishes in cooler, wet weather, making it more of a concern at the beginning and end of the growing season, Cleveland says. The disease progresses quickly, with affected leaves turning brown and falling from the plant. A plant can defoliate in a few days.

Mohammad Babadoost, an Illinois crop sciences professor specializing in vegetable crop diseases, has performed basil downy mildew fungicide trials since 2009.