OVER THE COLES: Environmental webinars explore owls, native shade gardens
URBANA — Peer into the natural world during two University of Illinois Extension webinars. The free, online webinars explore ways humans can have positive impacts on the environment.

The first webinar begins at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 8. Extension Educator Peggy Doty highlights the unique traits which make owls successful predators.

"From eyes that can penetrate darkness to rotating toes that pick up the smallest of rodents, owls are masters of illusion and silence," says Doty.

Registration is required. If you will need an accommodation in order to participate, please email Erin Garrett at emedvecz@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.

A second webinar begins at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 13. This webinar highlights the benefits of using native plants in shady home landscapes. Erin Garrett, Extension energy and environmental stewardship educator, will explore options for choosing shade-tolerant native plants.

"Replace your existing vegetation with natives that are both aesthetically appealing and help support wildlife food webs," Garrett says. "There are many ecological benefits of planting natives underneath trees."

Registration is required for the May webinar.

Judy Mae Bingman is the Marketing and Communication Manager with the U of I Extension.

