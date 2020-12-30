OVER THE COLES: Every day is a good day for environmental stewardship

URBANA — The environment impacts daily life.

From planning for the day's weather to stewarding natural resources, there's a part for everyone to play.

Small changes in daily lifestyle choices can have a positive impact on the environment. University of Illinois Extension's Everyday Environment series of free online webinars breaks down complicated topics into easy-to-understand conversations about improving the health of the planet and the humans who share it.

Register for one or more of the free hour-long online webinars at go.illinois.edu/everydayenvironment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, specify the need during registration. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs. All webinars begin at 1 p.m.

Series topics include:

