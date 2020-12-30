OVER THE COLES: Every day is a good day for environmental stewardship

URBANA — The environment impacts daily life.
From planning for the day's weather to stewarding natural resources, there's a part for everyone to play.
Small changes in daily lifestyle choices can have a positive impact on the environment. University of Illinois Extension's Everyday Environment series of free online webinars breaks down complicated topics into easy-to-understand conversations about improving the health of the planet and the humans who share it.
Register for one or more of the free hour-long online webinars at go.illinois.edu/everydayenvironment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, specify the need during registration. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs. All webinars begin at 1 p.m.
Series topics include:
Is Radon Still an Issue: January is Radon Awareness month. Radon awareness, testing, and mitigation for homes has been discussed for many years. Why are we talking about it now? Is radon still an issue of concern in Illinois homes? Illinois Extension Educator Jay Solomon will discuss why radon should still be a concern for Illinois residents. As the leading cause of lung cancer for non-smokers, radon continues to be the odorless, radioactive gas silently sneaking into many homes. Date: Jan. 14.
Waste to Renewable Energy: Anaerobic digestion technology is used as a solution to divert food waste from the landfill. Farmers also utilize the technology to capture methane emissions associated with the management of liquid manures. Illinois Extension Educator Ashley Belle will show how renewable energy is produced from organic waste materials. This webinar will cover the digestion process, steps for operating optimal digestion systems, and the current status of agricultural anaerobic digesters in the US. Date: Feb. 11.
Severe Weather: Spring brings severe weather back to Illinois and the Midwest. Thunderstorms pack high winds, heavy rain, lightning, and potentially tornadoes. To learn more about these phenomena, join Illinois Extension Educator Duane Friend as he discusses types of thunderstorms and how they form, forms of lightning and what research is learning about lightning, and current research in tornadoes. Date: March 11.
Watch previous Everyday Environment webinars on Extension's YouTube channel.
