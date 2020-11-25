OVER THE COLES: Farm managers invited to register for virtual Farmdoc Illinois Economic Summit

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The online summit is free and will be presented 11 a.m. to noon Dec. 1, 4, 8, 11 and 15. Register in advance at go.illinois.edu/IFES. Each session will include a 30-minute presentation followed by a 30-minute Q&A.

2021 Market Outlook for Corn and Soybeans on December 1: In a year stricken by the coronavirus pandemic and an extremely severe economic contraction, corn and soybean prices have risen to levels that seemed impossible just a couple of months ago. A critical question for 2021 is the likelihood of sustaining corn prices near $4 and soybeans near $11. This webinar discusses the 2021 supply and demand outlook for corn and soybeans and the longer-term outlook for trade with China.

Grain Farm Income Outlook with Risk and Rental Implications on Dec. 4: Grain farm incomes in 2020 were supported by above-trend yields, higher prices than expected, and several forms of federal payments. These 2020 incomes serve as a backdrop for 2021 income projections. Sufficient 2021 incomes will be dependent on a combination of above-trend yields and continued federal payments. Risk management will be critical, and several new tools are available this year.