OVER THE COLES: From hunt to plate, make a tasty dish of your wild game

Illinois hunters support the health of ecosystems, conservation efforts, and local economies. Successful hunts also provide lean, local protein for families and communities.

The University of Illinois Extension, in cooperation with Illinois Learn to Hunt, will share basic field dressing, post-hunt processing, storage, and preparation techniques for a variety of game in order to get the quality and wholesomeness that wild game is known for.

Illinois Extension will share food safety information for handling game animals, along with new recipe ideas and tips on cooking methods that improve meat texture and flavor.

The free, online webinar begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 27, and runs 90 minutes. Register before Friday, May 21, at go.illinois.edu/HuntAndEat.

"UDSA recommends using frozen wild game within 8 to 12 months," says Caitlin Mellendorf, Illinois Extension nutrition and wellness educator. “For hunters and their families with meat still in their freezers from last season, this webinar will provide some new recipe ideas to use meat before the next season,”

For more information, please contact Mellendorf at 217-877-6042.