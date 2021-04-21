 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OVER THE COLES: Get your food directly from the source
0 comments
editor's pick top story
OVER THE COLES

OVER THE COLES: Get your food directly from the source

{{featured_button_text}}

Thanks to PPP grants and stringent health safeguards, area businesses are finding their way through the pandemic.

URBANA — Learn to eat healthy while supporting local growers.

University of Illinois Extension is offering a monthly webinar series beginning Wednesday, April 21, to help you navigate the Illinois growing season. Each webinar starts at noon and lasts 30 minutes.

Participants will get a better understanding of how food is grow, how weather impacts crop success, and other ups and downs of growing produce on a farm. While Community Supported Agriculture models are not new, many of today’s farms are adding value for their customers by increasing flexibility of what foods are offered, how foods are purchased, and even partnering with other farms and businesses to provide more than vegetables.

OVER THE COLES: Don’t lose your crabapple and apple foliage

“Think of these foods like other ingredients you might buy from a farmers market or grocery store," says Caitlin Mellendorf, Illinois Extension nutrition and wellness educator. "Add them to your favorite recipes, store in ways that extend their shelf life, and save any extras by canning, freezing, or drying.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Getting the most from a CSA box is the focus of the webinar series. Learn to extend the life of produce with proper care and storage, preserve excess quantity for long-term storage, and prepare healthy recipes. "For example, fresh tomatoes and potatoes store best at room temperature, while lettuce lasts longer when refrigerated," Mellendorf says. "Since asparagus and green beans decay faster, use those vegetables in your CSA box first, before potatoes or onions."

Register online at go.illinois.edu/EatFreshEatLocal. If you will need an accommodation in order to participate, email Diane Reinhold, dreinhol@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.

Mellendorf recommends visiting the National Center for Home Food Preservation website for research-based information and tested recipes on canning, freezing, drying, and other preserving methods.

Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.

10 photos of Charleston from the JG-TC archives

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why does the second COVID shot cause trouble?

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News