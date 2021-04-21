OVER THE COLES: Get your food directly from the source

URBANA — Learn to eat healthy while supporting local growers.
University of Illinois Extension is offering a monthly webinar series beginning Wednesday, April 21, to help you navigate the Illinois growing season. Each webinar starts at noon and lasts 30 minutes.
Participants will get a better understanding of how food is grow, how weather impacts crop success, and other ups and downs of growing produce on a farm. While Community Supported Agriculture models are not new, many of today’s farms are adding value for their customers by increasing flexibility of what foods are offered, how foods are purchased, and even partnering with other farms and businesses to provide more than vegetables.
“Think of these foods like other ingredients you might buy from a farmers market or grocery store," says Caitlin Mellendorf, Illinois Extension nutrition and wellness educator. "Add them to your favorite recipes, store in ways that extend their shelf life, and save any extras by canning, freezing, or drying.”
Getting the most from a CSA box is the focus of the webinar series. Learn to extend the life of produce with proper care and storage, preserve excess quantity for long-term storage, and prepare healthy recipes. "For example, fresh tomatoes and potatoes store best at room temperature, while lettuce lasts longer when refrigerated," Mellendorf says. "Since asparagus and green beans decay faster, use those vegetables in your CSA box first, before potatoes or onions."
Register online at go.illinois.edu/EatFreshEatLocal. If you will need an accommodation in order to participate, email Diane Reinhold, dreinhol@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.
Mellendorf recommends visiting the National Center for Home Food Preservation website for research-based information and tested recipes on canning, freezing, drying, and other preserving methods.
Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.