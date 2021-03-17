OVER THE COLES: Healthy forests start with single tree, hands-on landowners

URBANA — The forests of Illinois are diverse, whether it’s a backyard with a few tall trees kids play under, an acre for firewood that is also home to deer and other wildlife, or a timber stand that will eventually be harvested and sold.
Just in time for spring, the Illinois Extension Forestry team will lead a six-session Forestry Spring Webinar Series for woodland owners on Wednesdays starting March 24.
Healthy forests have many ecological, social, and economic benefits. They provide habitat for plants and wildlife and purify the air and water.
“The vast majority of Illinois forests are privately owned so the health of our collective woodland ecosystems depends on the individuals responsible for them,” says Chris Evans, a University of Illinois Extension Forestry Research Specialist. “We want to help woodland owners make informed decisions for the health of their trees now and 50 years from now.”
The series is free and open to the public and will explore how landowners can manage their crop tree investment, how to plant trees and contribute to restoring Illinois forests, backcountry navigation and orienteering, managing invasive plant species, using herbicides safely to prevent drift, and using woodlands to provide habitat for wildlife.
The Forestry Spring Webinar Series will be 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays from March 24 to April 28. Sign up for one session or the whole series. Register for free online at go.illinois.edu/SpringForestry.
If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in these programs, please contact Chris Evans at cwevans@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.
The Extension Forestry program provides forestry and natural resources education, technical assistance, programming, and awareness to a diverse audience including an estimated 132,000 private forest landowners who own 3.7 million acres or 82% of all forest land in Illinois. Find more about the program online at extension.illinois.edu/forestry.
The Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities
Emily Steele is the Media Communications Coordinator for the Illinois Extension.