OVER THE COLES: How ponds can save a home: Dry hydrants and rural fire protection

Duane Friend grew up on a farm and knows the devastation rural fires can have on structures. Lack of nearby water supplies increased the danger of total structure losses. House or barn fires often require 10,000 to 25,000 gallons of water for full suppression and often require several trips from pumper trucks.

"Having an accessible source of water in rural areas may be as close as a pond," Friend says.

Friend, a University of Illinois Extension energy and environment educator in western Illinois, says a pond can be turned into a water source through the use of a dry hydrant. Non-pressurized pipes are installed next to a body of water to supply the water needed for fire suppression.

"Having this type of water source can be a benefit to everyone living in the area and may help lower insurance premiums."

Before installing a dry hydrant, calculate how much water is available for pumping. To make this calculation for a pond, determine the surface square footage and multiply this amount by the average depth. To determine square footage for a rectangular pond, take the length times the width. For circular ponds, multiply 3.14 by the radius.

To figure an average depth, it may be necessary to take several depth readings across the pond.