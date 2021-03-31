 Skip to main content
OVER THE COLES: Illinois Regenerative Agriculture Initiative to outline proposals at April 9 meeting
OVER THE COLES: Illinois Regenerative Agriculture Initiative to outline proposals at April 9 meeting

URBANA — Regenerative agriculture is a multi-faceted approach to rebuilding the health and vitality of earth's soil, water, biodiversity, and climate. The new Illinois Regenerative Agriculture Initiative (IRAI) is home for regenerative agriculture research, education, and outreach at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Launched in October, IRAI, with support from Fresh Taste, will gather stakeholders on campus to create agriculture and food systems resilient to climate change, improve soil and water quality, support healthy communities, and enhance food security.

The group is hosting its second public meeting at 3:30 p.m. Friday, April 9, and interested farmers, researchers, and nonprofit groups with a stake in resilient agriculture and food production are encouraged to attend.

A major part of the initiative is facilitating ongoing conversations with key actors in the food system network: producers, landowners, end users, scientists, nongovernmental organizations, technology firms, policy makers, the financial sector, and experts in related disciplines.

IRAI will release detail on its first request for proposals at the April meeting and network for shared understanding and team development as the project takes its next steps.

IRAI is a partnership between U of I Department of Crop Sciences; College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences; Extension, and the Institute for Sustainability, Energy, and Environment.

To register online and learn more, visit https://sustainability.illinois.edu/research/illinois-regenerative-agriculture-initiative/

