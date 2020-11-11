OVER THE COLES: Illinois scientists rev up plant breeding for organic corn

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The new project will go further to develop three-way hybrids even better matched to organic seed production systems than the single-cross hybrids currently marketed by most companies. The research team is focused on developing hybrids that carry traits desired by organic farmers, especially those identified as priorities during stakeholder meetings the researchers held as they prepared the proposal. These traits include high levels of the essential nutrient methionine and the ability to withstand weed pressure. Another goal is to create a mechanism for organically grown corn to resist pollination by transgenic pollen floating in from conventional fields, which results in huge losses for organic farmers.

A unique aspect of the project will be two Organic Corn Breeding Boot Camps held at a cooperating winter nursery site in Puerto Rico. Farmers, business representatives, and student interns in Puerto Rico, will be invited to the boot camps to produce seed and plan on-farm trials in the Midwest for the following year. The interns will then travel to the farmers' locations the next summer to assist with the trials.

The researchers expect the support for the winter nursery in Puerto Rico, where two to three generations of corn can be grown annually, will help establish it as a long-term plant breeding resource.