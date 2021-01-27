OVER THE COLES: Improve profitability, sustainability of local food, small farm specialty operation

URBANA — There is no off season on the farm and winter is a chance for small producers to gain new knowledge.
The University of Illinois Extension 2021 Small Farms Winter Webinar Series offers free weekly sessions with tools to improve profitability and sustainability for local foods and small farm specialty operations.
Extension and industry experts will provide practical knowledge producers can use on emerging topics that advance local food and specialty crop production in Illinois. Topics include biological pest control, aquaculture, cut flower production, regenerative grazing, and accessing wholesale markets.
Sessions run noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays through March 25. To register for one or more of the following sessions or for more information, visit go.aces.illinois.edu/SmallFarmWinterWebinar.
January 28: Augmentative Biological Control in Protected Culture and Greenhouses, presented by Dr. Kacie Athey
February 4: Aquaculture and Aquaponics: An Overview For Urban Agriculture, presented by Andrew Coursey
February 11: "So You Want to Be a Farmer/Value Added Producer?", presented by Andy Larson
February 18: "Spring and Summer Bulbs for Cut Flower Production", presented by Candice Hart
February 25: "Regenerative Grazing - Could It Work on Your Farm?", presented by Doug Gucker and Katie Bell
March 4: "Grower/Business Spotlight: Funks Grove Heritage Fruits & Grains", presented by Jeff Hake
March 11: "Containerized Production: Options When Quality Native Soil Isn't An Option", presented by Zack Grant
March 18: "Food Desert or Food Apartheid?", presented by Grace Margherio and Joey Fonseca
March 25: "Too Small for Wholesale Markets? Think Again", presented by Kathryn Pereira and Chicago Food Action Policy Council staff Marlie Wilson and Dakarai Howard
Each program will be recorded and made available to registered participants following the live session. Past programs are available on YouTube at bit.ly/ILLocalFoodsYouTube.
