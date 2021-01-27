OVER THE COLES: Improve profitability, sustainability of local food, small farm specialty operation

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

February 25: "Regenerative Grazing - Could It Work on Your Farm?", presented by Doug Gucker and Katie Bell

March 4: "Grower/Business Spotlight: Funks Grove Heritage Fruits & Grains", presented by Jeff Hake

March 11: "Containerized Production: Options When Quality Native Soil Isn't An Option", presented by Zack Grant

March 18: "Food Desert or Food Apartheid?", presented by Grace Margherio and Joey Fonseca

March 25: "Too Small for Wholesale Markets? Think Again", presented by Kathryn Pereira and Chicago Food Action Policy Council staff Marlie Wilson and Dakarai Howard

Each program will be recorded and made available to registered participants following the live session. Past programs are available on YouTube at bit.ly/ILLocalFoodsYouTube.

University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, please contact Zach Grant at zgrant2@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for the requested accommodation.