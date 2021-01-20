OVER THE COLES: Landowners need to know timber's worth before selling

URBANA — There comes a time when every forest landowner gets a knock on their door. Someone wants to buy their timber on a handshake deal.

“I get calls from landowners looking for information on the harvesting process and rates,” says Duane Friend, University of Illinois Extension Energy and Environmental Stewardship Educator. “But by that time harvesting has already started and it’s too late to help.”

A landowner may only sell timber once or twice in their lifetime. Knowing in advance what the timber is worth and what should and should not be harvested puts the landowner in a much better position.

Extension Forestry specialist Chris Evans says a lot of Illinois timber is sold for a fraction of its true value.

“I usually recommend landowners reach out to a professional forester to work with,” Evans says. “There is a lot of thought and planning that should go into a harvest, especially in terms of the larger, long-term sustainable management of that forest.”

A consultant forester acts on the landowner’s behalf and facilitates all the steps of a timber harvest. After the timber is sold, a portion of the proceeds go to the forester.

