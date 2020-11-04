OVER THE COLES: Learn from home with Good Growing Winter webinars

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Popular Holiday Plant Care — December 9: Do you love buying holiday plants like poinsettia and amaryllis, but struggle to keep the plants alive through the holidays let alone keeping them going year-round? Join Illinois Extension educators as they discuss popular holiday plants and their care. During this webinar they will talk about poinsettia, amaryllis, holiday cactus, and Norfolk Island pine. Sign up at go.illinois.edu/GGHolidayPlantCare.

Holiday Spices — December 16: Ever wonder about where those holiday spices you’re using come from, or if you could grow them? Illinois Extension educators Ken Johnson and Chris Enroth will cover the origins and how to grow popular holiday spices such as nutmeg, cinnamon, clove, allspice, peppermint, citrus, and ginger. Sign up at go.illinois.edu/GGHolidaySpices.