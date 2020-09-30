 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OVER THE COLES: Make your 2020 harvest your safest one yet
0 comments
editor's pick top story
OVER THE COLES

OVER THE COLES: Make your 2020 harvest your safest one yet

{{featured_button_text}}

URBANA — 2020 has had its own unique set of challenges, but harvest doesn't have to be one of them. University of Illinois Extension offers these tips for a safe harvest.

Perform routine machinery upkeep ahead of schedule.

When the season gets busy, routine housekeeping is typically the first to fall off the to-do list. Take time to clean equipment. "Layers of dirt and dust can obscure the drivers view especially at sunrise and sunset, so take time to clean all cab windows," says Josie Rudolphi, University of Illinois Extension associate research scientist.

OVER THE COLES: How ponds can save a home: Dry hydrants and rural fire protection

Test and repair all lights and markers.

Make sure all lights work and markings and reflectors are clean and clean or replace slow moving vehicle signs.

Be cautious on public roads.

Since many drivers are unfamiliar with the size and maneuverability of farm equipment, operators should use hazards and turn signals diligently. Avoid moving equipment during peak traffic times. For example, shuffle equipment in the middle day to avoid people driving to and from work and school.

When yielding to oncoming traffic, slow down and be aware of soft shoulders. Avoid distractions, such as using cell phones when driving, and refrain from carrying passengers. Transportation incidents, including tractor overturns, are the leading cause of death for farm workers, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Get adequate rest.

Harvest is often characterized by early mornings and late nights, and lack of sleep may add to accidents. To prevent fatigue, eat protein-packed snacks (and avoid junk food) to maintain energy throughout the day. Take short naps, frequent breaks, and energizing walks.

Look overhead for electrical hazards.

Power lines pose dangers for large, tall, extended farm equipment. Be aware of overhead power lines and plan a safe route. Survey the environment before beginning work, taking note of power lines and their location before moving any equipment or extending augers.

"Always work with a spotter when operating large machinery near power lines," Rudolphi urges. "Never attempt to move a power line out of the way or raise it for clearance."

Learn more about sharing the road this harvest season from Doug Gucker, Extension educator for Macon, Dewitt, and Piatt counties at https://extension.illinois.edu/news-releases/stay-aware-safely-share-rural-roads-during-fall-harvest

ABOUT EXTENSION: Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.

FARM FOCUS: A look at agriculture in Central Illinois

FARM FOCUS: A look at agriculture in Central Illinois

Farm Focus is our showcase of agricultural producers and farmers in Central Illinois. Have a story idea? Tell us about at chris.coates@lee.net

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sprout new ideas

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Knowing your first frost date

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News