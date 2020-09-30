OVER THE COLES: Make your 2020 harvest your safest one yet

URBANA — 2020 has had its own unique set of challenges, but harvest doesn't have to be one of them. University of Illinois Extension offers these tips for a safe harvest.
Perform routine machinery upkeep ahead of schedule.
When the season gets busy, routine housekeeping is typically the first to fall off the to-do list. Take time to clean equipment. "Layers of dirt and dust can obscure the drivers view especially at sunrise and sunset, so take time to clean all cab windows," says Josie Rudolphi, University of Illinois Extension associate research scientist.
Test and repair all lights and markers.
Make sure all lights work and markings and reflectors are clean and clean or replace slow moving vehicle signs.
Be cautious on public roads.
Since many drivers are unfamiliar with the size and maneuverability of farm equipment, operators should use hazards and turn signals diligently. Avoid moving equipment during peak traffic times. For example, shuffle equipment in the middle day to avoid people driving to and from work and school.
When yielding to oncoming traffic, slow down and be aware of soft shoulders. Avoid distractions, such as using cell phones when driving, and refrain from carrying passengers. Transportation incidents, including tractor overturns, are the leading cause of death for farm workers, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Support Local Journalism
Get adequate rest.
Harvest is often characterized by early mornings and late nights, and lack of sleep may add to accidents. To prevent fatigue, eat protein-packed snacks (and avoid junk food) to maintain energy throughout the day. Take short naps, frequent breaks, and energizing walks.
Look overhead for electrical hazards.
Power lines pose dangers for large, tall, extended farm equipment. Be aware of overhead power lines and plan a safe route. Survey the environment before beginning work, taking note of power lines and their location before moving any equipment or extending augers.
"Always work with a spotter when operating large machinery near power lines," Rudolphi urges. "Never attempt to move a power line out of the way or raise it for clearance."
Learn more about sharing the road this harvest season from Doug Gucker, Extension educator for Macon, Dewitt, and Piatt counties at https://extension.illinois.edu/news-releases/stay-aware-safely-share-rural-roads-during-fall-harvest
ABOUT EXTENSION: Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.
FARM FOCUS: A look at agriculture in Central Illinois
FARM FOCUS: A look at agriculture in Central Illinois
Farm Focus is our showcase of agricultural producers and farmers in Central Illinois. Have a story idea? Tell us about at chris.coates@lee.net.
Farmers were keenly aware of sustainability long before it became a catchword.
Central Illinois farmer Doug Schroeder doesn’t expect to have any problems getting the parts and services he needs this fall for harvest.
Industrial hemp looked like it might catch fire when production was legalized a few years ago. But it is little more than an ember today.
MILLERSTOWN, Pa. — The Capra Farm, north of Harrisburg, is the home of second chances.
Decatur Public School agriculture program continues to grow
Fall will look a little different this year, even for family favorite activities such as pumpkin picking and hay-bale rides.
I am not a farmer. I’m a converted city boy whose privilege it is to live on farm land and who has a front row seat to the crop masters whose work and devotion I deeply respect.
Find out how COVID-19 impacted agriculture, how this year's harvest looks, and more.
This year is being blamed for a wide variety of misfortunes, and it seems there are many of those that have piled up on agriculture this year.
Motivated residents of the spunky community of Mt. Pulaski, opened a new coop grocery store amid the coronavirus pandemic.
As harvest season nears, grain bins are popping up across the Midwest like seedlings on a hot summer day.
Coronavirus prompts businesses to examine new uses for products, facilities
Women have always been involved in agriculture, but their role in the farm business has evolved over time.
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!