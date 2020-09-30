OVER THE COLES: Make your 2020 harvest your safest one yet

URBANA — 2020 has had its own unique set of challenges, but harvest doesn't have to be one of them. University of Illinois Extension offers these tips for a safe harvest.

Perform routine machinery upkeep ahead of schedule.

When the season gets busy, routine housekeeping is typically the first to fall off the to-do list. Take time to clean equipment. "Layers of dirt and dust can obscure the drivers view especially at sunrise and sunset, so take time to clean all cab windows," says Josie Rudolphi, University of Illinois Extension associate research scientist.

Test and repair all lights and markers.

Make sure all lights work and markings and reflectors are clean and clean or replace slow moving vehicle signs.

Be cautious on public roads.

Since many drivers are unfamiliar with the size and maneuverability of farm equipment, operators should use hazards and turn signals diligently. Avoid moving equipment during peak traffic times. For example, shuffle equipment in the middle day to avoid people driving to and from work and school.