OVER THE COLES: Male weeds may hold key to their own demise

URBANA — Scientists are getting closer to finding the genes for maleness in waterhemp and Palmer amaranth, two of the most troublesome agricultural weeds in the U.S.

Finding the genes could enable new “genetic control” methods for the weeds, which, in many places, no longer respond to herbicides.

“If we knew which genes control maleness and we could make those genes proliferate within the population, every plant in the field would be a male after a few generations, and theoretically, the population would crash,” says Pat Tranel, professor and associate head in the Department of Crop Sciences at the University of Illinois and lead author on a study in New Phytologist.

Tranel and his colleagues had previously identified molecular markers associated with the male genomic region. After sequencing male genomes for both species, the researchers were able to use those markers to zero in on the male-specific region. Now, they are within 120 to 150 genes of finding their target.

“We're confident most of those 120 or so genes are probably doing nothing. It's just stuff that's accumulated in that region of the genome,” Tranel says. “If I had to guess, I’d say maybe 10 of them are actually doing something relevant.”