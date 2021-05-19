OVER THE COLES: Midwestern farmers, ranchers have access to new resource center

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This new tool will help those in agricultural communities connect with critical information to help themselves, their family members, or people they work with,” says Courtney Cuthbertson, Extension specialist and assistant professor in human development and family studies and project co-director. “Having this information available online helps make mental health information more accessible.”

The website has resources by state and topic, including crisis numbers, telephone hotlines, and training resources. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Those in crisis, should visit their local emergency department or call 911 immediately.

Rudolphi and Cuthbertson encourage people in the agricultural community to bookmark the site for future reference on the many challenges they, their families, employees, or clients face.

Throughout Mental Health Awareness Month, Rudolphi, Cuthbertson, and other center partners are also raising awareness with a daily social media campaign on Twitter and Facebook that will include posts on mental health topics signs and symptoms of distress, where those in need can find help, how to help someone in need, and strategies for managing stress.