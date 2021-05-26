OVER THE COLES: New crop scouting competition tests student field skills

URBANA — In a corn or soybean field, knowing how crops are progressing or being able to identify an insect can mean the difference between a profitable harvest and a bad year.

The first-ever Illinois Crop Scouting Competition is a one-day on-campus contest in August that tests teams of students from across the state on their hands-on field scouting knowledge with agricultural professionals from University of Illinois.

“We’re excited to provide the competition to Illinois students for the first time,” says competition coordinator Chelsea Harbach with University of Illinois Extension. “It will be a challenging, team-building exercise that also gives these future ag professionals the chance to engage with their peers from around the state and agriculture researchers and experts.”

Harbach says crop scouting is an important skill for farmers that can help lead to higher yields and increased profit per acre. Scouting keeps farmers clued into what is happening in the field with crop growth or yield stealers, including diseases, insects, and weeds. With such information, growers can strategically make the best management decisions to maximize yield and profit.