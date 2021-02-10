OVER THE COLES: Preventing fruit tree diseases starts in the dormant season ​​​​​​

URBANA — Winter is a great time for orchard owners and fruit tree gardeners to reflect on how their trees are doing and to create a plan for the coming growing season.

When it comes to disease possibilities, tracking seasonal successes and failures helps in the long term.

“Keeping a journal of activities of management and care is essential in caring for fruit trees,” says Andrew Holsinger, University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator. “Using a spray guide provides a reference-based plan for diseases and care of the physiological state of the tree.”

The most effective way to care for tree fruit diseases is for both commercial and homeowner level gardeners to know when to spray fungicides and herbicides. Often, a tree is infected long before symptoms are observed, and prevention is key to tree health, especially with fungal diseases. Fungicide needs to be applied and reapplied to keep trees protected throughout the season.

“Some sprays can only be applied in late winter and early spring to prevent disease before the leaves have emerged,” Holsinger says. “Diseases often develop because a spray wasn’t applied.”

Peach leaf curl is an example of a disease that can easily be avoided by spraying during the dormant season.