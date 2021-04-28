OVER THE COLES: Protect apple foliage and fruit with a spray schedule

URBANA — Last week, I wrote about what I feel is the most damaging fungal disease for apples and flowering crabapples – apple scab. These treatments may seem like a lot of work, but control measures for apple scab also will help with other diseases and pests.

Cedar apple rust

Cedar apple rust (CAR) vacations on cedar and juniper evergreens from late summer through the winter and travels back to apples and crabs during the same weather as apple scab, cool and wet. That sneaky foliar fungal disease is out there right now waiting for the right weather conditions and stage of development of our crabapples and apples.

When it comes to CAR (apple scab), preventing the infection and spread is up to us, the gardener. Spray treatments need to start when the apple and crabapple buds are just swelling, and we can see the very tiniest amount of green tissue showing. Protection is name of game with this disease.

Fungus on apple fruit

There are two superficial diseases that also go together – sooty blotch and flyspeck. These appear on the surface of the fruit skin and go no further. They will show up mid to late summer, so if cover sprays are being applied, these two diseases are taken care of.

