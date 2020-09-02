OVER THE COLES: Protect streambanks with erosion-control practices

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

URBANA — In rural areas, slow-moving, peaceful streams can become raging torrents quickly during heavy rains. The curved meanders of streams naturally slow water current, says Duane Friend, University of Illinois Extension energy and environment stewardship educator. Rapidly moving water erodes streambanks. Though erosion is a natural process, excessive soil loss creates problems.

"During high flow periods, most erosion occurs on the outside bend of a meander where the fastest and deepest flow occurs," Friend says, "cutting into cropland or other areas."

Illinois Extension outlines the following methods for controlling erosion, based on geometry and flow of the stream:

Willow-Post Method: Plant dormant, native willow cuttings to stabilize eroding streambanks. This method provides protection in watershed areas of 25,000 acres or less.

Bendway Weirs: Angle rock-covered structures upstream to direct water away from the outer bank. Weirs are anchored into the base of the streambank to prevent floodwater from cutting behind the installed weir.