OVER THE COLES: Reduce your disease risk with hybrid selection

URBANA — Now that nearly all fields in the state have been harvested it is time for us to start turning our attention to the 2021 season.

Nobody knows what next year’ growing season will bring. One thing we all want is to ensure that our crops yield as best as possible, with minimal additional worries.

Some things, such as hail and windstorms are simply out of your hands. However, when diseases are concerned, the decisions you make now can significantly impact your risk level for common, yield limiting diseases.

Corn hybrids and soybean cultivars differ in terms of their tolerance and resistance to different diseases, which in turn influences the likelihood that these common diseases can pose problems for you in the upcoming season.

Tolerance and resistance are different terms. Tolerance is the amount of disease a plant can take before yield/productivity starts to take a hit. You can think of tolerance as being similar to the amount of punches a boxer can take before going down. Boxers all will go down at sometime, but some simply can take more blows than others. Tolerance is often confused with resistance. Resistance is something that the plant contains at the genetic level that limits or prevents a disease from developing on the plant.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}