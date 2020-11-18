OVER THE COLES: Sandhill Cranes another sign of midwest conservation success

URBANA — Growing up in Central Illinois, I was familiar with swaths of Canada Geese migrating across the sky and their characteristic HONK!, but after moving to Northeastern Illinois, I have discovered the joy of a slightly more charismatic bird that captures the hearts of naturalists and nature enthusiasts alike with their Gurrooo-gurroo-gurroo calls and large migrating flocks.
The Sandhill Crane (Antigone canadensis) is a fairly large grey bird, whose characteristic rattling bugle calls and large flocks fill the skies in the spring and fall. There are six different populations of Sandhill Cranes in the United States; the ones that flyover and stop in Illinois are called the Eastern Population. These are the cranes that, starting in Mid-September through Mid-November, are found in the northeastern Illinois skies migrating south to their winter homes in the southern United States. Northern Illinois is a key staging area for these charismatic cranes-meaning they stop here to rest, drink, and eat.
These birds were once a rare sight in Illinois with only two dozen breeding pairs in the upper Midwest in the 1930s. However, researchers estimate that due to restoration of essential breeding habitats such as wetlands, marshes, and prairies, sandhill crane populations have doubled over the last decade growing at a rate of 4.4% each year according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Overall, conservation of these birds is a Midwest success story.
Support Local Journalism
Sandhill Cranes can be alarming upon first encountering them on the ground. They stand three-and-a-half to four feet tall with a wingspan of six to seven feet, and like many species in the crane family, they have long necks and legs. A defining feature of Sandhill cranes is the red cap on their heads which is only present in adults. As they migrate, Sandhill Cranes can cover an average of 200 miles in a day through rising in thermals and gliding great distances.
As you embark on your fall stewardship, hikes, or just a walk around your block, keep your ear out for the sounds of migrating birds and if you’re lucky-and in the right spot in Illinois-you just might hear these magnificent birds bugling across the skies.
Learn more about Sandhill Cranes from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Wildlife Illinois, Cornell’s Lab of Ornithology, or the Audubon Society.
FARM FOCUS: A look at agriculture in Central Illinois
FARM FOCUS: A look at agriculture in Central Illinois
Farm Focus is our showcase of agricultural producers and farmers in Central Illinois. Have a story idea? Tell us about at chris.coates@lee.net.
Farmers were keenly aware of sustainability long before it became a catchword.
Central Illinois farmer Doug Schroeder doesn’t expect to have any problems getting the parts and services he needs this fall for harvest.
Industrial hemp looked like it might catch fire when production was legalized a few years ago. But it is little more than an ember today.
MILLERSTOWN, Pa. — The Capra Farm, north of Harrisburg, is the home of second chances.
Decatur Public School agriculture program continues to grow
Fall will look a little different this year, even for family favorite activities such as pumpkin picking and hay-bale rides.
I am not a farmer. I’m a converted city boy whose privilege it is to live on farm land and who has a front row seat to the crop masters whose work and devotion I deeply respect.
Find out how COVID-19 impacted agriculture, how this year's harvest looks, and more.
This year is being blamed for a wide variety of misfortunes, and it seems there are many of those that have piled up on agriculture this year.
Motivated residents of the spunky community of Mt. Pulaski, opened a new coop grocery store amid the coronavirus pandemic.
As harvest season nears, grain bins are popping up across the Midwest like seedlings on a hot summer day.
Coronavirus prompts businesses to examine new uses for products, facilities
Women have always been involved in agriculture, but their role in the farm business has evolved over time.
Make your house a home
For the holidays: Get inspiring home and gift ideas – sign up now!