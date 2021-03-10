OVER THE COLES: The importance of pruning shade trees

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As an example, the majority of urban trees we see in parks, along boulevards and around homes have a cluster of branches that radiate out from the trunk in all directions at a very similar height, often about 6-8 feet off the ground. This becomes a structural issue as the tree matures with many large limbs attached to the trunk in close proximity which become a major portion of the overall canopy.

All of these closely attached branches are at risk of failure in the day to day stresses from wind as well as the many thunderstorms our area experiences each year. They simply don’t have as strong of an attachment to the trunk as limbs that are more evenly spaced out up and down the trunk and together they create a weaker section of tree trunk. This often can lead to one or more limbs peeling off the trunk but can also contribute to trunk failure in more extreme storm events. All of this structural weakness could have easily been fixed in the tree’s early years with some simple corrective pruning to properly space the permanent limbs up and down the trunk.