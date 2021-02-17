OVER THE COLES: Turfgrass, ornamentals pesticide applicator certification open online

URBANA — Illinois pesticide applicators needing to complete the turfgrass and ornamentals category certifications can now access the online training courses to prepare for the exams. University of Illinois Extension is offering each course for $25, with unlimited access to course material during a 30-day window.

The course topics cover integrated pest management, weed pests, insect pests, plant diseases, and application equipment and calibration. Short videos are followed by knowledge-check questions to help determine an applicator's readiness to be successful during the exam.

Each section builds on previous sections, but participants may navigate the course in any order, and progress is saved automatically for later access. Those wishing to take the exam must pay $12 additional per attempt.

The online ornamentals course takes about 2 hours to complete, says Travis Cleveland, Illinois Extension Plant Pathology specialist. The International Society of Arboriculture has approved this course for the following CEUs: Certified Arborist (2), Utility Specialist (1), BCMA Science (0.75), BCMA Practice (1.25).