OVER THE COLES: Unsightly black spots on maple leaves won’t harm trees

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

URBANA — If you’re seeing spots on maple trees, you are not alone. Tar spot outbreaks are becoming more common and its distinct black spots can leave home gardeners worrying about their tree’s health.

“I recently traveled to Northern Illinois where nearly every Norway maple that I came across had tar spot symptoms,” says Travis Cleveland, a University of Illinois Extension plant pathologist.

This late-summer fungal disease is caused by fungi in the genus Rhytisma that is easily identified by its raised, black spots to develop on the upper surfaces of affected leaves.

The symptoms initially appear in mid-June as small, pale yellow spots. By mid-July, the yellow spots expand and a thick, raised, black stomata starts to form.

While the black spotted leaves look sickly, this disease usually does not affect the tree’s overall health. Severe cases may cause some premature defoliation.

Illinois Extension horticulture experts and the University of Illinois Plant Clinic have had a lot of questions about tar spot this summer.

“Tar spot outbreaks have been more frequent in recent years,” says Cleveland, who also works at the plant clinic. “Likely due to moist spring weather with above average rainfall.”