OVER THE COLES: Virtual and in-person tours available for annual pumpkin field day

URBANA — From jack-o’-lanterns to gourds, University of Illinois Extension has research updates on all things pumpkin.
Since 2014, Illinois Extension staff conduct agricultural field trials regularly to compare yields of different pumpkin varieties grown under realistic conditions. The 2020 field trials are open to the public for in-person or virtual tours September 3 at the Belleville Research Center.
“This year’s trials include more than 80 pumpkin varieties including gourds, jack-o’-lantern, pie-sized, specialty pumpkins of all shapes and colors,” says Nathan Johanning, Illinois Extension Commercial Agriculture Educator. “And for the first time we’re providing a virtual field tour option so anyone can dial in.”
A virtual tour will be available noon CDT. Participants can join from the comfort of their home or office for a live in-field tour of some of the research trial highlights and management and research updates from pumpkin researchers on a wide range of topics related to commercial pumpkin production. Learn more about commercial pumpkin production including, fertility management, variety selection, no-till production, and insect disease and weed management.
Both tour options are free, but please pre-register online at go.illinois.edu/pumpkinday.
In-person tours will be available at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. at the Belleville Research Center, 2036 Charles Lane, Belleville, IL 62221. Light refreshments will be provided.
Presenters will introduce the field trials, address various pest and production related topics and further discussion. Participants can then take a self-guided tour of the plots, which will have signs detailing trial information.
Tours are limited to 20 participants each. It is highly suggested that participants wear masks. Social distancing practices will be followed.
The program is subject to change subject to local or state health guidelines. Registered participants will be notified via email should any changes be made.
For more information, contact the program coordinator Illinois Extension Commercial Agriculture Educator Nathan Johanning at njohann@illinois.edu.
Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need reasonable accommodation to participate in programming, contact the program coordinator. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your needs.
Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.
Farm Focus: A look at agriculture — past present and future
The JG-TC's annual Farm Focus special section highlights the challenges faced by farmers in 2019, the past 10 years and a look ahead to 2020 and beyond. Check out our coverage:
Coles County farmer Paul Daily reflects on challenges of the 2019 growing season.
Connections with the Lake Land College agricutlure program continue long after graduation.
Uphoff Family Farms has benefited from its adoption of valuable conservation practices.
Sixth-generation farmer Wyatt Bell "has farming running through his veins.”
While trade wars may have dominated the national attention in 2019, new Illinois laws will also be affecting the livelihood and practices of farmers here.
Production of Illinois’ two most valuable crops fell by roughly one-fifth last year, according to final crop yield numbers released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The period from 2010 to 2019 saw volatility in commodity prices, weather and markets.
Growing up on a Wisconsin dairy farm in the 1940s, Orion Samuelson assumed he would end up taking over the operation from his parents. However, life had other plans for him.
Illinois producers, did you grow hemp in 2019? Are you interested in giving it a shot in 2020?
Despite some tough times for farmers in recent years, cutting production costs may not be high on their priority lists as the 2020 planting season approaches.
April through June is likely to be wetter than normal in Illinois, according to rainfall projections from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, posing a challenge to corn and soybean farmers in the heart of planting season.
Wet weather, trade wars, ethanol battles, continued climate and water quality discussions, and a parade of Democratic presidential candidates beginning their trek toward the White House were all major issues for farmers last year.
Specialty farmers share tips for getting the word out about their products.
As the 2020 growing season approaches, producers may be sitting in better shape — weather permitting, of course.
A pair of Kansas State University agricultural economists have taken a look at the characteristics that make farms successful in Kansas and have found that bigger doesn’t always mean better.
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!