OVER THE COLES: Virtual and in-person tours available for annual pumpkin field day

URBANA — From jack-o’-lanterns to gourds, University of Illinois Extension has research updates on all things pumpkin.

Since 2014, Illinois Extension staff conduct agricultural field trials regularly to compare yields of different pumpkin varieties grown under realistic conditions. The 2020 field trials are open to the public for in-person or virtual tours September 3 at the Belleville Research Center.

“This year’s trials include more than 80 pumpkin varieties including gourds, jack-o’-lantern, pie-sized, specialty pumpkins of all shapes and colors,” says Nathan Johanning, Illinois Extension Commercial Agriculture Educator. “And for the first time we’re providing a virtual field tour option so anyone can dial in.”

A virtual tour will be available noon CDT. Participants can join from the comfort of their home or office for a live in-field tour of some of the research trial highlights and management and research updates from pumpkin researchers on a wide range of topics related to commercial pumpkin production. Learn more about commercial pumpkin production including, fertility management, variety selection, no-till production, and insect disease and weed management.

Both tour options are free, but please pre-register online at go.illinois.edu/pumpkinday.