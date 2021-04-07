OVER THE COLES: Wild edible mushrooms are more than just your next meal

URBANA — Robert McCloskey wrote of the “edible fungus” in the wilderness that kept the early settlers from starvation in the fictional "Homer Price."

While this song is part of a fictional story, it does underscore the popularity of wild mushrooms. Commercially available, buttons, portobellos, shiitakes, and other varieties just aren't enough for those who prefer foraging for wild mushrooms throughout Illinois.

“Morel mushrooms definitely rule the spring, but there are quite a number of other edible mushrooms that can be found growing in Illinois, including pheasant backs, oysters, chicken-of-the woods, chanterelles, lion’s mane, black trumpets, and my personal favorite, the hen-of-the-woods,” says Chris Evans, University of Illinois Extension forestry specialist.

Facts about Fungi

While many people are avid foragers, some may not know what mushrooms are. Mushrooms are the fruiting bodies of larger organisms called fungi. Fungi typically grow as a dense mass of thread-like cells called mycelium.