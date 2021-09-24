Pollinators and roadways can make for strange neighbors

URBANA — Amid all the pollinator conservation efforts in recent years, many gardeners have transitioned areas of lawn and other uses to vibrant pollinator gardens. As homeowners search for new spaces to install pollinator habitat, many have questions about how and where to place these important oases of floral resources in the landscape.

Do Roads Impact Pollinators?

One very common question that comes up relates to pollinator garden placement with respects to roads and traffic, with questions like, “Should I plant my pollinator garden in the front yard, or am I drawing in pollinators to be hit by passing cars? Are butterflies and other insects able to dodge traffic or do they become road kill?”

Often times, gardeners want to use highly visible, front yard locations for their pollinator garden so passersby can enjoy the beautiful blooms and burgeoning wildlife attracted by these spaces. However, there is concern for pollinator mortality as flying insects “commute” to and from garden spaces close to roadways.

There is ton of research available that assesses the impact of roads on wildlife populations. However, most past research is focused on vertebrates, with relatively little work to date on invertebrates, like pollinators. Much of the work is focused on highway plantings, as opposed to landscape type settings, but I believe there are some parallels or lessons to be learned from the research that is available.

Faster Traffic Means More Roadkill

One major takeaway from several studies is related to the speed adjacent traffic. As you might expect, faster moving vehicles kill more insects than slower traffic. So, gardeners should consider the relative speed of passing traffic when making landscaping decisions. Slower moving traffic on less busy side streets presents less risk than fast moving vehicles on a busy thoroughfare.

How Much Roadkill?

Several studies did attempt to quantify the number of butterfly and moth species in given population that was killed by traffic. This research looked at a variety of roadside settings and habitat types, concluding that mortality from collisions with passing vehicles impacts a relatively small proportion of local pollinator populations.

Mortality rates for butterflies near roads ranged from less than one percent to around 10% of the local population in the studies I reviewed. One study concluded that death rates around 7% of the population was insignificant compared to natural factors.

However, insect mortality from vehicles does have a significant impact when considered at the larger scale. A 2001 study conducted by researchers here at University of Illinois and others assessed mortality of moths and butterflies along central Illinois roads specifically. This study examined roadways that represent a wide range of traffic conditions over a several week period in late summer.

The results from central Illinois were used to calculate statewide numbers for the same period of time. The study estimated that over 20 million moths and butterflies were killed by traffic across Illinois in a single week.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Make your house a home For the holidays: Get inspiring home and gift ideas – sign up now! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.