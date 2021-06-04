Prairie’s Edge Master Naturalists to host Pollinator Week Walks

MATTOON — To celebrate our native pollinators during National Pollinator Week, the local Master Naturalist group will host a variety of walks and presentations.

Learn about native pollinators, and flowering and host plants with Master Naturalist Kathryn Bulver during a series of guided pollinator walks at several local natural sites. We’ll start each walk with a short presentation on pollination and pollinators, then head out to see what we can find.

Interested in learning about our native bee species and how they live; including how you can buy or make a bee bath or bee houses? Join Master Naturalist Jane Zerkel at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, at Whiteside Gardens for an informative presentation.

Master Naturalist Hannah Schwanke will teach an interesting session on Ruby-throated hummingbirds at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 24, and will also present “Planting for the Pollinators” at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 25. Learn the best plants to attract and aid local pollinators. Both sessions will be held at Douglas-Hart Nature Center.

Schedule:

Monday, June 21 - 9:30-11 a.m.: Walk: Lake Charleston Pavilion and levee

Wednesday, June 23 - 6:30 p.m.: Encouraging our Native Bees - Whiteside Garden (presentation only)

Thursday, June 24 - 9:30-11 a.m.: Walk: Douglas-Hart Nature Center

Thursday, June 24 – 5:30 p.m.: Ruby-throated Hummingbirds - Douglas-Hart Nature Center (presentation only)

Friday, June 25 – 5:30 p.m.: Planting for the Pollinators – Douglas-Hart Nature Center (presentation only)

Saturday, June 26 - 9:30-11 a.m.: Walk: Carnegie Library

Walks that are rained out will be held the following day, same time and location.

The walks attendance is limited to eight individuals to avoid crowding and reduce the chance of frightening pollinators. Participants should avoid bright clothing (you’ll find out why during our walk) and are encouraged to bring a camera and/or binoculars (close-focus binoculars are preferred).

Advance registration is required. To register go to https://go.illinois.edu/pollinatorwalks .You can also register by calling the Mattoon Extension office 217-345-7034.

If you will need an accommodation in order to participate, please email uie-ccdms@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.

