Coles County real estate transactions
Coles County real estate transactions

  • 1020 S. 23rd St., Mattoon, $120,000, Matthew B. King to Michael R. Smock
  • Approximately one-third acre vacant lot, Charleston Township, PIN 02-0-15385-000, $12,500, Scott John Ebinger to Luxury Homes Inc.
  • 2801 Richmond Ave., Mattoon, $25,000, Brooke C. Fuehne to Ronald L. Bateman Jr.
  • 1321 Moultrie Ave., Mattoon, $55,500, Gerald D. Strong to Joshua W. Berry
  • 2025 Douglas St., Charleston, $162,500, Adam Lee Jenkins to Philip P. Lozano
  • 6821 E. County Road 1100N, Mattoon, $5,500,000, LSC Communications US LLC to Phoenix JCR Mattoon Industrial Investors LLC
  • 400 W. Pierce Ave., Charleston, $105,000, David D. Slightom Jr. to Justin D. Carr
  • Approximately 1 acre of farm land, Lafayette Township, PIN 06-0-00160-000, $25,000, Mattoon Enterprise Park LLC to Hirschewald LLC
  • 21 Copperfield Lane, Charleston, $160,000, Adeline Boyer to Eva Epperson
  • 300 Charleston Ave., Mattoon, $157,000, Larry Zachow to Adeline Nadine Boyer
  • 23686 E. County Road 880N, Ashmore, $250,000, Eva L. Epperson to Geramie Edwards
  • 3565 Planet Drive, Charleston, $125,000, Brad Mayes to Linda Holloway
  • 2813 Richmond Ave., Mattoon, $110,000, Nicolas J. Bumgarner to Tylor A. Cross
  • Forty acres of farm land, Seven Hickory Township, PIN 12-0-00509-000, $412,000, SR Swango Farms LLC to Melvin Family Farm LLC
