Restore wildlife, prepare for spring with winter Gardening in the Air series

URBANA — As the cold weather sets in, it's time to move indoors. Learn how to take care of houseplants, protect wildlife, and prepare for spring gardening trends in Gardening in the Air, a webinar series offered by University of Illinois Extension and Iowa University Extension.

Hear from experts from both institutions who will present multiple winter gardening topics with online sessions at 9 a.m., 10:15 a.m., and 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Wildlife

9-10 a.m. Native Shrubs and Wildlife Benefits;

10:15-11:15 a.m. Move Beyond the Lawn! Small Scale Prairie Restorations for Pollinators and Other Wildlife;

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Taking Action for Native Bees

Houseplants

9-10 a.m. Plant Propagation Techniques for the Home: Indoors and Out;

10:15-11:15 a.m. Diagnosing Indoor Plant Problems: Troubleshooting Common Issues with Houseplants;

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Kokedama String Gardening

Spring Trends

9-10 a.m. Trees that Pop in the Spring!;

10:15-11:15 a.m. Tree Pruning Tips;

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 2022 Cool Kid in the Garden

Sessions are free, but a donation is appreciated. Access links and handouts will be provided upon registration. Register for one class or the whole series in advance at go.illinois.edu/GIAsignup2022.

