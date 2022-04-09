 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick topical top story
YARD AND GARDEN

Spring into Gardening raises $3,200 for Master Gardener programs

  • 0
Spring Gardening Auction Items

Spring into Gardening attendees Becky Brandvold and Sterling Cory place their final bids on auction items before closing.

 Submitted photo

MATTOON —  The recent Spring into Gardening event raised $3,200 for workshops and other community learning opportunities offered by the University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners.

Nearly 70 participants attended the event that the Master Gardeners of Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Moultrie and Shelby counties held on March 5 at Broadway Christian Church, 1205 S. Ninth St. in Mattoon.

Master Gardener volunteers plan and present Spring into Gardening each year to provide a continuing education opportunity for area gardeners, homeowners, and landowners. Attendees at this year’s event heard presentations from Extension educators on raised bed gardening, pollinator plants and compost use.

Doug Quick to offer presentation on history of local TV in Illinois

In addition, revenue from the event helps the Master Gardeners present workshops and other learning opportunities to the community throughout the year. The event raised $1,250 through a silent auction, garden novelties and handmade items sales booth, and donations.

More information about the Master Gardener program is available by calling the Extension office in Coles County at 217-345-7034.

Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Period pain forces people to take 5 days off work a year

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Period pain forces people to take 5 days off work a year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News