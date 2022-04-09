Spring into Gardening raises $3,200 for Master Gardener programs

MATTOON — The recent Spring into Gardening event raised $3,200 for workshops and other community learning opportunities offered by the University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners.

Nearly 70 participants attended the event that the Master Gardeners of Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Moultrie and Shelby counties held on March 5 at Broadway Christian Church, 1205 S. Ninth St. in Mattoon.

Master Gardener volunteers plan and present Spring into Gardening each year to provide a continuing education opportunity for area gardeners, homeowners, and landowners. Attendees at this year’s event heard presentations from Extension educators on raised bed gardening, pollinator plants and compost use.

In addition, revenue from the event helps the Master Gardeners present workshops and other learning opportunities to the community throughout the year. The event raised $1,250 through a silent auction, garden novelties and handmade items sales booth, and donations.

More information about the Master Gardener program is available by calling the Extension office in Coles County at 217-345-7034.

Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.

