MATTOON — The recent 13th annual Spring into Gardening event raised $3,500 for workshops and other community learning opportunities offered by the University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners.

Nearly 115 participants attended the event that the Master Gardeners of Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Moultrie and Shelby counties held on Feb. 25 at Broadway Christian Church, 1205 S. Ninth St., in Mattoon.

Master Gardener volunteers plan and present Spring into Gardening each year to provide a continuing education opportunity for area gardeners, homeowners, and landowners. Attendees at this year’s event heard presentations from Extension educators on tomato and peppers, soil health, and from local florist Diane Anderson on how to incorporate art in the garden.

In addition, revenue from the event helps the Master Gardeners present workshops and other learning opportunities to the community throughout the year.

During the event, Brock Aleshire was recognized as a Friend of Master Gardeners for his exceptional service to the Master Gardener program and for his contributions and support of the University of Illinois Extension’s Idea Garden at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.