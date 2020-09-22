Watch now: Central Illinois home projects take on added importance during COVID

"They are just spending more time outside now," Bierman said.

He said homeowners have been sprucing up their landscaping, particularly around decks and patios, as they put outdoor spaces to use.

"Not everyone knows plants. We can help them come up with ideas. Not all plants are created equal. Some are more sun or shade tolerant than others," Bierman said.

Picken said pool purchases from this summer are still awaiting installment because of the volume of orders. The Great Escape contracts with manufacturers in New York and Canada, which were closed until mid-June and couldn’t make products. The business is now locking in this year’s pricing for pools to accommodate delays.

Outdoor spas and Jacuzzis also grew in popularity this year. Picken said the installation timeframe could be similar to what they are seeing with recent pool purchases.

Customers are still purchasing pools and spas even now in the fall, knowing they might not be installed until next year.

“We are preparing for next year because all signs point to a very similar buying season in 2021,” Picken said.