What’s better: Gas or electric-powered lawn and garden tools?

URBANA — As the demolition derby of shopping carts commences, you may be seeing all types of deals on outdoor power tools of both gas and electric versions.

There are certainly pros and cons to both sides, but when it’s all said and done which is better? Let’s look first at the operation of the tools and then dive into the environmental impacts.

Which is better for the operator?

If you’re weighing options for future yard tools here are some considerations:

Electric tools are quieter. If you live in a neighborhood with nearby neighbors, the lower decibel levels may be worth the investment. Commercial lawn care companies are switching to this option because it can be quieter and less disturbing to their clients. Despite the lower decibel rating, they aren’t silent and it is still recommended to wear ear protection.

The vibration is reduced. With many gas-powered lawn and garden tools, I find my hands and arms shaky even slightly numb after prolonged use. The vibration running through electric tools is greatly reduced. I’ve still gotten blisters running electric lawn equipment so don’t ditch the gloves.

Electric tools can be more convenient in many cases. The ability to pick up an electric tool and quickly get to work without having to fill up a gas tank, check oil, or fiddle with a choke is a great benefit. Conversely, battery management is important as a dead battery requires the operator to wait until it is charged.

Reliable power. Gas-powered tools have reliable power (no charging batteries, just filling gas tanks) and if someone knows their way around small engines, they can repair them easily.

Electric outdoor tools are not low-cost. For many Americans, the tool itself may be in their price range, but batteries are expensive and that has made it hard for people to spend money on them. Especially if they already have a gas-powered version of the same tool.

How big is your yard? Electric-powered landscape tools are great in a typical home landscape setting, but when working on large projects or tracts of land away from plug-ins, gas-powered tools may still be the way to go.

There are human health impacts to consider. With gas-powered yard tools, you're breathing in the exhaust and other chemicals from the engine. Electric tools eliminate the exhaust issue, but there are other human health impacts on batteries we will get into in the next section.

What is better for the environment?

Concerning emissions, gas-powered lawn and garden tools like blowers, chainsaws, trimmers, or mowers are decades behind the efficiency levels of modern automobiles. While auto manufacturers made great strides in improving their efficiency and emissions, the landscape tool industry had very little regulation to incentivize them to make their engines more efficient. Most electric tools have little to no emissions at the time of operation. However, we can’t ignore what powers those electric tools or charges the batteries. If it is coal-fired power plants, then there certainly are emissions still happening, just not at the moment when the tool is being used.

In addition to the emissions of carbon dioxide that contribute to global warming, the extraction and processing of oil is also a major polluter. Conversely, the mining of lithium for batteries is very destructive to the environment and uses lots of energy, water, and chemical inputs during the battery’s manufacture. Historically, the mining of lithium has left behind open pit mines and contaminated natural areas and water.