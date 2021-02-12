YARD AND GARDEN: 33 ways to know you’re addicted to gardening

Kathy Hummel presents some funny, but often, truths about gardeners.

1. Your neighbors recognize you in your pajamas, rubber clogs and a cup of coffee.

2. You grab other people’s banana peels, coffee grounds, apple cores, etc. for your compost pile.

3. You have to wash your hair to get your fingernails clean.

4. All your friends and neighbors ask you gardening questions.

5. You know the temperature of your compost every day.

6. You want to buy a bigger truck so that you can haul more mulch.

7. You enjoy crushing Japanese beetles because you like the sound that it makes.

8. Your boss makes “taking care of the office plants” an official part of your job description.

9. Everything you touch turns to “fertilizer”.

10. You examine plants in malls and doctor’s offices and inform the manager if you see signs of neglect.

11. You find yourself feeling leaves, flowers and trunks of trees wherever you go, even at funerals.