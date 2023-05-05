I was preparing for a couple of Youth Gardening workshops featuring a "Spud in a Bucket" lesson and I wondered what made me buy "seed potatoes" for the project.

What exactly is the difference between a potato sprouting in my pantry and these special seed potatoes?

A seed potato is defined as: a potato tuber grown for its buds which are used to start new plants So, they are not actual seeds but clones of a parent plant.

The potatoes we buy at the store are usually sprayed with chemicals to inhibit sprouting. I must have a magic pantry because all my potatoes sprout. Sprouts emerge from the eye portion of the potato. You can still plant pantry potatoes, but they could have a tough start if they have not sprouted already. However, you can plant an un-sprouted or dormant seed potato and expect a successful plant.

Potatoes were originally cultivated in the Peruvian Andes of South America. They were brought to Europe by Spanish explorers in the late 1500s and ended up in North America not much later. Today, over 150 known species are growing in the wild. Potatoes thrived in the poor soils of Ireland until they were infected by a blight caused by a fungus-like microorganism, Phytophthora infestans which caused the Great Irish Famine.

Potato plants do make actual seeds, thus we can reproduce different varieties by cross-pollination. The plant produces tiny, seed-producing berries that can then be planted and will be genetically different than the parent. More than 5,000 potato varieties have been created through selective breeding, yet we still find only a few commercially available.

At our workshop, we planted seed potatoes in five-gallon buckets with drain holes drilled in the bottom. Each "family team" got two sets of seed potatoes with at least two eyes/sprouts to plant in their bucket. They start with eight inches of quality potting soil and add more potting soil after the plant emerges from the bucket and continues to grow. This will allow the plant to set more potatoes on the stalks.

Families were instructed to water the plant when the top two inches of soil becomes dry to the touch. If over-watered, it could cause the seed potato to rot instead of grow. Like most garden vegetables, potatoes also need 6-8 hours of sunlight to thrive. Harvest time is when the top of the plant completely dies back naturally. A fertilizer of 5-10-10 should be applied every couple of weeks.

If you are interested in direct-sowing in your garden, plant the "seeds" and as the plant stalks emerge and grow, "hill" soil up on the stalk to replicate the bucket planting method. This will allow the plant to set more potatoes on the underground stalk.

When harvesting, do not wash your new potatoes. Allow them to air dry and brush the soil off. Store them in a dark, well-ventilated location and wait to wash them until right before you cook and consume them.

Do not eat potato sprouts or potatoes that have turned green. Green potatoes contain the toxin solanine and are bitter to taste. It causes a myriad of unpleasant symptoms including let's just say "intestinal distress," fever or flushed skin, abdominal pain, headache, shallow breathing, nausea, and slow pulse. Other nightshades that can cause the same symptom are tomatoes, eggplant, and peppers to name a few.

At our workshop, we also discussed different "potato" foods we eat and the kids came up with a great list that included french fries, hash browns, tater tots, potato soup, scalloped potatoes, loaded baked, plain baked, mashed, and roasted. Potato bread, potato salad, and potato chips were also mentioned.

Random potato bits: Vodka is one of several adult libations that is traditionally made with potatoes. And did you know that potatoes are the first vegetable to be grown in space (1995)?

If you want to get your gardening feet wet, don't have a big garden, or have trouble digging in the soil to harvest potatoes, try the bucket method. It is really fun to see the harvest.