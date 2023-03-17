This article is an email from my sister, Gayle Wiesner, in response to my sending an account in our family email circuit of my Winter Sowing seeds in milk cartons project. Permission to publish granted from the aforementioned author. I promised her that fame and fortune would surely follow:

All my siblings suffer from lack of appropriate fatigue. My favorite thing to do is nothing, so I'm immune.

Forgetting that I have a brown thumb, I tried three crops in Boron, California: cherry tomatoes, kale and edible pod peas. The kale was in the lower garden and flourished and reseeded for a couple of years, during which I enjoyed making kale soup with chicken broth. I got tired of washing off the aphids and let them go.

I got exactly one tomato, in spite of following tomato advice and using cages as support.

The upper garden had a screened-in garden with poles, so I planted edible pod peas. No peas resulted, so I tried using a little paintbrush to transfer pollen from flowers identified by me as male to those identified as female. I got one tiny pea pod.

Also, I had gone to a flower show in Lancaster and saw a spectacular shrub in a pot with triangular yellow flowers, a California Flannelbush (Fremontodendron californicum), which needs to avoid overwatering.

I bought one and asked my husband, Gerry, to punch a hole in the caliche (hardpan) in the upper garden. I still remember him standing up there with a pickax. We put a black drip tube at the plant on a timer. When we came back from a trip the tube had been gnawed by something (a thirsty rabbit?) and drowned the plant.

One of our neighbors on Cherry Hill Drive was able to grow cherry trees, after completely replacing the soil in her garden, according to another neighbor. Behind that house were fields of creosote bushes, which have lovely little yellow flowers. She must have thought they needed more yellow company, because I saw a few of them ringed with California poppy plants (it was a very good poppy year). The poppies were fainting and in various stages of dying, because, one, they don't transplant well, and two, creosote bushes don't like neighbors and poison the soil around them. This helps keep the bushes a certain distance apart.

Some of the neighbors complained about problems getting rid of all the zucchini they grew. I've read jokes about people sneaking up to other houses with a bushel of zucchinis, ringing the doorbell, and running away.

My gardening motto now is "I don't want any plant that I have to feed, water, or talk to." Given my success with house plants that are supposed to be unkillable, I thought of opening a plant contract business: If someone wanted to kill a plant but don't want anyone to suspect, they could give it to me to take care of.