YARD AND GARDEN: A few facts about mums

Chrysanthemums were first cultivated in China over six centuries ago as a flowering herb.
Chinese believed that mums held the powers of life. They used mums for medicinal purposes. However, we now know that all parts, especially the flower heads of chrysanthemums, are harmful if ingested. They contain a natural insecticide called pyrethrin that is toxic to cats, dogs, horses and children. Chrysanthemums are also known to repel mosquitoes.
Chrysanthemums got their name in 1753 from Karl Linneaus, a Swedish botanist by combining the Greek words "chrysos" (gold) and "anthemom" for flower. Early mums resembled small, yellow daisy-like flowers. Today they have hybridized mums into many shapes, colors and sizes. Some are solid colors, and some are multicolored.
Chrysanthemums were introduced to the US during colonial times and are so popular today that they are frequently referred to as the “Queen of Fall Flowers.” We commonly decorate our fall landscaping with mums of many colors and sizes. Some people decorate with them in baskets and arrangements as an annual and throw them out at the end of the season, and others plant them in their landscaping to enjoy beyond one season.
Mums are considered tender perennials so they should return with a little care. Most plants we purchase are started in a soil-less medium that is lighter and dries out faster than our usual garden soil. I generally remove some of the loose soil from the roots, score the roots if they are compacted, and carefully place them in a generously dug hole. If the soil is hard it should be amended with a good compost. Plant as early as you can in the fall to allow the roots to grow and spread before it gets cold and don't forget to mulch. Water them often before the soil dries out through the fall and winter so the roots don't dry out. Planting them in a warmer microclimate away from harsh winter winds is also a good practice.
Regardless of where you plant them, remember to deadhead them to keep them looking fresh but do not prune the dead foliage, as it protects and insulates the roots from cold. Trim away the dead foliage in the spring as you see the plant starting to emerge from its winter slumber.
Another chrysanthemum tip for successful autumn bloom is to prune back the foliage (four to six inches) through spring so they don't grow tall and leggy. This pruning can be done until the fourth of July. Make sure they get plenty of sunshine as they are a sun-loving plant. Blooms will set when days become shorter and nights are longer.
