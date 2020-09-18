YARD AND GARDEN: A few facts about mums

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chrysanthemums were first cultivated in China over six centuries ago as a flowering herb.

Chinese believed that mums held the powers of life. They used mums for medicinal purposes. However, we now know that all parts, especially the flower heads of chrysanthemums, are harmful if ingested. They contain a natural insecticide called pyrethrin that is toxic to cats, dogs, horses and children. Chrysanthemums are also known to repel mosquitoes.

Chrysanthemums got their name in 1753 from Karl Linneaus, a Swedish botanist by combining the Greek words "chrysos" (gold) and "anthemom" for flower. Early mums resembled small, yellow daisy-like flowers. Today they have hybridized mums into many shapes, colors and sizes. Some are solid colors, and some are multicolored.

Chrysanthemums were introduced to the US during colonial times and are so popular today that they are frequently referred to as the “Queen of Fall Flowers.” We commonly decorate our fall landscaping with mums of many colors and sizes. Some people decorate with them in baskets and arrangements as an annual and throw them out at the end of the season, and others plant them in their landscaping to enjoy beyond one season.