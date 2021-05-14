YARD AND GARDEN: A few words about woodland wildflowers

Master Gardener Rita Wiessing shares her thoughts and experiences about woodland wildflowers:
In 2005, a book authored by Richard Louv was released. The book titled "Last Child In The Woods" dealt with the lack of exposure to nature in children’s lives and what he believed were some of the disturbing consequences, including obesity, depression, and a host of other problems.
He discussed research that showed that exposure to nature is essential for the emotional and physical wellbeing of children and adults. He referred to the lack of exposure to nature as nature-deficit disorder.
One study of the time indicated that young children could often identify more cartoon characters than animals or plants. His book was seen by many as being of as great of importance as Rachel Carson’s earlier book, "Silent Spring."
I mention all of this because we are so lucky in this area to have numerous wooded areas in state parks, nature preserves etc. that are open and free to the public for observation of all sorts of plant and animal life. When was the last time you wandered the trails of Douglas Hart Nature Center, Fox Ridge State Park, Walnut Point State Park, the areas around Charleston Lake, or even the parks around Lake Shelbyville?
Beginning in early spring, nature puts on a display of flowers in the forests that lasts into summer. One of the first plants to bloom on the forest floor includes spring beauties with their tiny five petaled white and pink flowers. Sometimes they cover the whole forest floor with a stunning display. At nearly the same time, the bloodroots begin flowering.
The single, pure white, eight to ten shiny petals emerge wrapped in a leaf that unfolds. The plant gets its name from the orange-red, blood-like sap in the stem and root. Dutchmans’ breeches with their stalk of pants-shaped flowers pop from the ground along with the dog toothed violets with their six backward curving petals. Virginia bluebells add to the floral display with their masses of sky-blue bells.
What do all of these flowers have in common? They are what are called ephemerals in the botany world. It is an adaptation that allows them to emerge before the trees have leaves. By doing so, they get the sunlight to grow and reproduce before the leaves cast them into shade.
When the leaves mature, the ephemerals begin to die and return to dormancy until the next year. Their lifecycle above ground is limited to a few short weeks or a couple of months. You have a limited time to catch these little wonders blooming in the woods.
But ephemerals are not the only flowers in the forest, as spring moves on, the beautiful, lavender wood phlox begins blooming. Pink flowered wild geraniums cover the hillsides as do the native blue violets.
If you spend enough time in the woods, you will undoubtedly come across shooting stars—the plant variety not the astronomical kind. I have seen the hills north of Charleston Lake covered with their white and pink pointed stars. Somewhat more difficult to find are the large flowered yellow bellworts.
Keep your eyes peeled for some of the other flowers that may not be quite as showy. The simple Mayapple has a waxy, white flower under its umbrella-shaped leaves which develops into a yellow fruit loved by many forest animals.
Also hiding out in the forest is the Jack in the pulpit with its odd hooded flower that matures into a stalk of red fruits in the late summer and fall. Looking close to your feet, you may see the masses of heart-shaped green leaves that are wild ginger.
Lift a leaf and see if you can find the burgundy, bell shaped flower resting on the ground to attract beetles and other insect pollinators.
The show of wild flowers in the forest goes on, but you have to be there to observe it. Added to the enjoyment of seeing these wonderful plants is the fun of finding them.
Seeing an amazing hillside of bluebells or shooting stars is an experience you will always remember. Enjoy our wooded areas and on a day too cold or rainy to do so, pick up Richard Louv’s book and see if you agree with his nature-deprivation ideas.
If you have questions about your garden or landscape, contact a master gardener at the University of Illinois Extension office in Mattoon at 217-345-7034 or through our online hotline at https://forms.illinois.edu/sec/1523725. Be sure to visit U of I Extension's horticulture website http://web.extension.illinois.edu/ccdms/ and like the Master Gardeners' Facebook page www.facebook.com/ColesCountyMasterGardeners.
