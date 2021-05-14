YARD AND GARDEN: A few words about woodland wildflowers

Keep your eyes peeled for some of the other flowers that may not be quite as showy. The simple Mayapple has a waxy, white flower under its umbrella-shaped leaves which develops into a yellow fruit loved by many forest animals.

Also hiding out in the forest is the Jack in the pulpit with its odd hooded flower that matures into a stalk of red fruits in the late summer and fall. Looking close to your feet, you may see the masses of heart-shaped green leaves that are wild ginger.

Lift a leaf and see if you can find the burgundy, bell shaped flower resting on the ground to attract beetles and other insect pollinators.

The show of wild flowers in the forest goes on, but you have to be there to observe it. Added to the enjoyment of seeing these wonderful plants is the fun of finding them.

Seeing an amazing hillside of bluebells or shooting stars is an experience you will always remember. Enjoy our wooded areas and on a day too cold or rainy to do so, pick up Richard Louv’s book and see if you agree with his nature-deprivation ideas.