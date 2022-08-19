YARD AND GARDEN: A garden for every child, a child in every garden

I was listening to a podcast by Moxie LaBouche called Your Brain on Facts and she mentioned the U.S. School Garden Army. While "Victory Gardens" were well known, (Plant a row to feed the hungry) this program was totally new to me so I did some digging!

The School Garden Army was created in March 1918 by the U.S. Bureau of Education, funded by the War Department and blessed by President Woodrow Wilson. The motto was "A garden for every child, every child in a garden." Each "soldier of the soil" pledged to "Consecrate my head, heart, hand and health through food production and food conservation to help the World War and world peace." (Sound familiar, 4-H kids?)

This program enlisted boys and girls at school and at home into planting gardens to help in the fight in France during World War I. Many of our nation’s food supplies were used to feed our soldiers, and this program was a real and patriotic way for kids to be involved in feeding their own families and supporting the war efforts.

It was even suggested that they name their garden plot after someone they knew who was fighting abroad. The government estimated that there were 7 million children ages 9 to 16 who could help by growing vegetables, berries, fruits and poultry.

Government publications were sent to teachers. The courses included lessons on nature, preparing soil, sowing seed, caring for the soil and harvesting the crops. Food canning and preservation was also taught. Urban and suburban students learned how to garden and learned to experience the rural kids' way of life.

Teachers were provided with Spring and Fall Manuals of the United States School Garden Army, insignia or service badges for officers and privates, service flags for Garden Army Soldiers, Pied Piper posters and regional leaflets for supervisors and teachers. The teachers provided gardening experience and learning opportunities for lifelong skills.

Some of the lessons in the manuals include: how to plan your garden, calendar of planting and care, plants to grow, adding flowers and fortifying the soil. They also discussed using what we currently call cover crops by planting cowpeas, soybeans and vetch and crop rotation. Hot beds and cold frame building instructions were offered along with methods of extending the seasons to allow more food production. Maturity descriptions of when to pick produce were included along with how to store vegetables on pantry shelves, in the cellar and in an outdoor pit.

Another lesson stressed that it was a patriotic duty to sell excess produce as it provides food for others and an opportunity for household income or money to invest in War Savings Stamps. This important lesson also taught thrift and an introduction to a "business system" that includes marketing strategies.

In reading some of the publications, methods and chemicals have changed from what was taught over 100 years ago. We do not use the same kinds of pesticides for example: arsenate of lead, kerosene wash or emulsion and Paris green. I've also never had the opportunity to use a wheel hoe. Street sweepings — are we talking "road apples" here? — coal and wood ash aren't things that a lot of homes have on hand these days.

The Garden Army was run similar to a military unit; they had requirements for enlistment, companies, officers and insignias. The soil soldiers needed to keep their equipment clean, keep the garden orderly while being part of a patriotic effort.