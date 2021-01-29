YARD AND GARDEN: A gardening project for February

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

If you don't have any leftover paint from other projects, you might have to purchase a quart or more of various colors of acrylic paint. You might wish to choose colors that match the architectural background of your garden. To create the greatest impact, paint the pots in simple striking designs and select plants to harmonize with the overall color scheme. As a result, you are also planning what plants you will want to purchase come spring.

You should pick one light color and the other a darker color such as bright yellow and a contrasting medium dark green. Paint some of the pots the light color and others the darker color and then using the opposite color on each pot, paint large dots, stripes, or even V-shaped stripes leaving some of the pots the plain light or dark color. This will work with so many flowering plants, but when it comes to plants like herbs that are basically green, I get a bit more artistic and paint a floral design on the planter as the plant itself will not have flowers. Use your imagination and come up with something that will make you smile.